For the quarter ended September 2023, AbbVie (
ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.93 billion, down 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.95, compared to $3.66 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.86, the EPS surprise was +3.15%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AbbVie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of AbbVie have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Compared to Estimates, AbbVie (ABBV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
View all Key Company Metrics for AbbVie here>>>
- Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- International: $251 million versus $280.66 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.6% change.
- Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- US: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.6% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Rinvoq- International: $309 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $284.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62.6%.
- Net Revenue- Rinvoq- US: $801 million versus $747.16 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +58.6% change.
- Net Revenue- Venclexta: $590 million compared to the $563.81 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Imbruvica: $908 million compared to the $876.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- Total: $2.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.2%.
- Net Revenue- Mavyret: $370 million compared to the $356.50 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Duodopa: $118 million compared to the $115.24 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Creon: $305 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $323.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
- Net Revenue- Humira: $3.55 billion compared to the $3.50 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.2% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Hematologic Oncology- Total: $1.51 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.
Shares of AbbVie have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.