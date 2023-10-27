Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Gentex (GNTX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Gentex (GNTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $575.85 million, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $559.12 million, representing a surprise of +2.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors: 8,076 thousand compared to the 8,325.38 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors: 4,529 thousand versus 4,458.65 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units: 12,604 thousand versus 12,784.03 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units: 3,980 thousand versus 4,141.06 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors: 2,915 thousand compared to the 2,756.48 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors: 1,614 thousand compared to the 1,702.17 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units: 8,624 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,642.97 thousand.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors: 5,709 thousand compared to the 5,886.5 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors: 2,366 thousand versus 2,438.89 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other: $11.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.
  • Revenue- Automotive Products: $564.50 million compared to the $546.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gentex here>>>

Shares of Gentex have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

