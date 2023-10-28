Back to top

Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Civista Bancshares (CIVB - Free Report) reported revenue of $39.63 million, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.9 million, representing a surprise of -0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Civista Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7% versus 3.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.2%.
  • Net Interest Income: $31.50 million versus $31.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net gain on sale of loans: $0.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.60 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $8.13 million compared to the $8.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Civista Bancshares have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

