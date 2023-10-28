Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Exxon (XOM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) reported $90.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19%. EPS of $2.27 for the same period compares to $4.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.29 billion, representing a surprise of +1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Oil-equivalent production per day: 3,688 KBOE/D versus 3,722.27 KBOE/D estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Natural gas production available for sale per day - Worldwide: 7,748 Mcf/D compared to the 7,789.09 Mcf/D average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil per day - Worldwide: 2397 thousands of barrels of oil versus 2425.31 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil per day - Africa: 229 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 231.4 thousands of barrels of oil.
  • Chemical Products sales- Worldwide: $5.11 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.64 billion.
  • Specialty Products sales- Non-U.S. $1.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion.
  • Specialty Products sales- Worldwide: $1.91 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion.
  • Specialty Products sales- United States: $498 million versus $504.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Chemical Products sales- Non-U.S. $3.36 billion versus $3.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue: $88.57 billion compared to the $88.24 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other income: $733 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $809.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%.
  • Revenues- Income from equity affiliates: $1.46 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -68.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Exxon here>>>

Shares of Exxon have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise