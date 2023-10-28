See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Cameco Corporation (CCJ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Cameco Corporation (CCJ) - free report >>
Brian's Big Idea on Nuclear
Over the last several weeks we have seen oil stocks move higher as the price of crude has surged. The idea of chasing those stocks and that sector doesn’t look like a good one at this point, but the demand for cheap energy and alternatives is still very strong given the high price of oil.
One area that I am looking at is nuclear as it is amongst the cleanest forms of energy and the price of uranium continues to move higher. The cause of the price move is coming from the lack of supply due to the conflict in Africa. The headlines around Niger are a little old now, but the lack of clarity around that country and a few others is what is sustaining those prices.
Cameco (CCJ - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and they are among the industry leaders in the space and provided the spot pricing chart. The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate about 3 months ago but the price continued higher in large part due to the conflict in Africa.
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) is another name in the uranium space and they beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This is a low priced stock a little more volatile than CCJ.
Ben Rain is the Stock Strategist that run the Zacks Alternative Energy Innovators that looks at this space. He has a 39% open gain on CCJ and has 10 other open positions in the portfolio.
Along with a recap of what is moving in the alternative energy space, Ben also gives us a look at the broader market as well. His nightly write up helps keep investors informed about the portfolio holdings.
Ben employs both technical analysis as well as fundamental research view and he leverages the Zacks Rank to help find the best names in the alternative energy space.