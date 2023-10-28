Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR - Free Report) reported $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.3%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Avantor, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Revenue Growth - Total: -7.9% versus -8.9% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Europe: -8.6% versus -5.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Americas: -7.9% versus -10.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - AMEA: -5.4% compared to the -19.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- AMEA: $121.20 million compared to the $111.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Europe: $579.80 million compared to the $591.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $1.02 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Proprietary materials & consumables: $629 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $621.65 million.
  • Net Sales- Equipment & instrumentation: $219.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $228.96 million.
  • Net Sales- Services & specialty procurement: $238.60 million compared to the $224.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Third party materials & consumables: $632.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $628.61 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Avantor, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Avantor, Inc. have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

