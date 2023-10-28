We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gained Today
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $14.70, demonstrating a +0.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%.
XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.69 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.18% and +3.75%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.