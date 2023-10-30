Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) is an airline company which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.2% downward over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 60 days.

