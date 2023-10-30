See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX - Free Report) has a 0.98% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FADTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 17.09% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Schwartz Value Fund (RCMFX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.16%. Management fee: 0.8%. RCMFX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.23% over the last five years.
T. Rowe Price New Amer Growth I (PNAIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PNAIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. PNAIX has an expense ratio of 0.66%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 13.24% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.