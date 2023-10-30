Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Oct 30, 2023

  • Charter Communications Inc.’s ((CHTR - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 9.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $13.58 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.  
  • Ford Motor Co.’s ((F - Free Report) ) shares plunged 12.3% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.
  • Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. ((XEL - Free Report) ) tumbled 2.4% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27.
  • Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. ((SWK - Free Report) ) jumped 6.2% after posting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84.
     

