We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
XPO (XPO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, XPO (XPO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.98 billion, down 34.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +39.68%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for XPO here>>>
- Average Weight per Shipment: 1,347 lbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,349.33 lbs.
- Shipments per Day: 53,637 versus 52,610 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of Working Days: 63 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.
- Operating Ratio: 86.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.3%.
- Adjusted operating ratio: 86.2% versus 88.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Pounds per day: 72.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 70.33 million.
- Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
- Revenues- European Transportation Segment: $752 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $723.42 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$7 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $241 million compared to the $204.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment: $44 million compared to the $42.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of XPO have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.