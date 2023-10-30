Back to top

XPO (XPO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, XPO (XPO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.98 billion, down 34.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +39.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Weight per Shipment: 1,347 lbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,349.33 lbs.
  • Shipments per Day: 53,637 versus 52,610 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Working Days: 63 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.
  • Operating Ratio: 86.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.3%.
  • Adjusted operating ratio: 86.2% versus 88.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Pounds per day: 72.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 70.33 million.
  • Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Revenues- European Transportation Segment: $752 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $723.42 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $241 million compared to the $204.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment: $44 million compared to the $42.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for XPO here>>>

Shares of XPO have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

