Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Healthpeak (PEAK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Healthpeak (PEAK - Free Report) reported revenue of $556.24 million, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $543.04 million, representing a surprise of +2.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Healthpeak performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income: $5.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.
  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues: $417.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $410.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $133.81 million versus $129.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.12 compared to the $0.09 average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Healthpeak here>>>

Shares of Healthpeak have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise