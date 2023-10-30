Back to top

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reported $336.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.5%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +14.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arbor Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income: $336.47 million versus $327.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.5% change.
  • Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net: $18.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%.
  • Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights: $14.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.3%.
  • Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net: $35.46 million versus $33.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.9% change.
  • Other revenue- Property operating income: $1.45 million compared to the $1.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.41 compared to the $0.36 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Arbor Realty Trust here>>>

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned -17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

