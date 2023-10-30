Back to top

Check Point (CHKP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) reported $596.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $2.07 for the same period compares to $1.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $591.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02, the EPS surprise was +2.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Check Point performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions: $362.50 million compared to the $357.87 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Software updates and maintenance: $233.80 million versus $233.21 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
  • Revenues- Products and licenses: $114.20 million compared to the $115.76 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Security Subscriptions: $248.30 million versus $241.42 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
Shares of Check Point have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

