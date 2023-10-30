Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Revvity (RVTY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Revvity (RVTY - Free Report) reported revenue of $670.74 million, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.18, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $692.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was -0.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revvity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic revenue growth - Total: -7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3.7%.
  • Organic revenue growth - Diagnostics: -10% versus -6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Life Sciences: $307.86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $311.35 million.
  • Net Sales- Diagnostics: $363.09 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $380.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.
  • Adjusted operating income- Corporate: -$11.32 million versus -$18.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income- Diagnostics: $81.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.59 million.
Shares of Revvity have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

