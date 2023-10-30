Back to top

CNA Financial (CNA) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, CNA Financial (CNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.97 billion, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion, representing a surprise of +3.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CNA Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined ratio-Total Property & Casualty: 94.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 96.7%.
  • Expense Ratio-Total Property & Casualty: 30.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30.9%.
  • Loss & LAE ratio- Total Property & Casualty: 63.9% versus 65.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-insurance warranty revenue: $407 million compared to the $439.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Net Earned Premiums: $2.41 billion versus $2.40 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Other Revenues: $8 million compared to the $12.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.3% year over year.
  • Net investment income: $553 million versus $465.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for CNA Financial here>>>

Shares of CNA Financial have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

