Exelon (EXC) to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.5% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Exelon’s third-quarter earnings are expected to continue benefiting from its reduction in volumetric risk as nearly 73% of its distribution revenues are decoupled.
The company’s quarterly performance is also likely to have gained from new distribution rates that were implemented during the previous quarters in its service territories of Delmarva Power & Light Company, Commonwealth Edison Company and PECO Energy Company.
The company’s bottom line is also likely to have benefited from energy efficiency programs and cost-saving initiatives.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 9.3%.
The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $4.96 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.4%.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -2.45%.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +18.52% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
NI’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 14 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 40%.
Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces third-quarter results on Nov 2, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.93% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
ED’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share.
TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +15.26% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 88.2%. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings is pinned at $1.44 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1,900%.
