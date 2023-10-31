Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Global Payments (GPN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) reported $2.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $2.75 for the same period compares to $2.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion, representing a surprise of +0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Global Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.
  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $519.74 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $521.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$15.25 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$18.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.2%.
  • Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $607.85 million versus $592.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Corporate: -$74.80 million versus -$77.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions: $246.64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $249.09 million.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions: $847.68 million compared to the $850.75 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Global Payments have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

