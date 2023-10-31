Back to top

German American Bancorp (GABC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, German American Bancorp (GABC - Free Report) reported revenue of $62.36 million, down 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.75 million, representing a surprise of -2.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how German American Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.6% versus 3.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 54.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.4%.
  • Total Average Interest Earning Assets: $5.47 billion versus $5.54 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Non-interest Income: $14.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.83 million.
  • Net Gains on Sales of Loans and Related Assets: $0.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.80 million.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $49.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.79 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.03 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $47.56 million compared to the $47.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of German American Bancorp have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

