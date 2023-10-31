Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Easterly Government Properties (DEA - Free Report) reported revenue of $72.01 million, down 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.32 million, representing a surprise of +0.97%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Easterly Government Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements: $2.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +67.3%.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $68.21 million compared to the $68.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year.
  • Diluted Earnings per share: $0.06 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.05.
View all Key Company Metrics for Easterly Government Properties here>>>

Shares of Easterly Government Properties have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise