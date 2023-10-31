Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Malibu Boats (MBUU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Malibu Boats (MBUU - Free Report) reported $255.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.4%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $1.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $243.81 million, representing a surprise of +4.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Malibu Boats performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales per Unit - Total: $150,665 versus $139,658.50 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Unit Volume by Segment - Total: 1,698 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,732.
  • Revenue by product- Cobalt: $58.20 million compared to the $51.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year.
  • Revenue by product- Saltwater Fishing: $92.60 million compared to the $84.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by product- Malibu: $105 million versus $105.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Malibu Boats here>>>

Shares of Malibu Boats have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise