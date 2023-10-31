Back to top

Agco (AGCO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Agco (AGCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.46 billion, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.97, compared to $3.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.27, the EPS surprise was +21.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa: $207.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $288.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.9%.
  • Net Sales- Europe/Middle East: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- South America: $719.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $677.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.
  • Net Sales- North America: $941.10 million versus $976.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
Shares of Agco have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

