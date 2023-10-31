Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Commvault (CVLT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) reported revenue of $201 million, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $195.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +7.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Commvault performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $711.46 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $697.55.
  • Revenues- Perpetual license: $14.39 million compared to the $14.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other services: $11.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.74 million.
  • Revenues- Customer support: $77.02 million versus $73.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $97.76 million versus $97.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Commvault have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

