Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Macerich (MAC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Macerich (MAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $218.15 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $226.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Macerich performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Management Companies revenues: $7.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Leasing Revenue- Tenant recoveries: $58.55 million compared to the $60.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Leasing Revenue- Minimum rents: $123.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $126.66 million.
  • Leasing Revenue- Percentage rents: $8.21 million compared to the $10.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Macerich here>>>

Shares of Macerich have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macerich Company (The) (MAC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise