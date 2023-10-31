Sirius XM (SIRI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Sirius XM (
For the quarter ended September 2023, Sirius XM (SIRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.27 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Sirius XM here>>>
- Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers: -96 versus the four-analyst average estimate of -50.
- Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Total: -94 compared to the -218 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers: 6,117 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,207.
- Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers: 33,969 compared to the 34,001 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Total: $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
- Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total: $550 million compared to the $530.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue: $1.60 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue: $42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16%.
- Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue: $49 million compared to the $45.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
- Revenue- Subscriber revenue: $1.73 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
- Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue: $132 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $129.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
- Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue: $418 million versus $400.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
Shares of Sirius XM have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.