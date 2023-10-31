Back to top

USA Compression (USAC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, USA Compression Partners (USAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $217.09 million, up 20.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.37 million, representing a surprise of +4.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how USA Compression performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fleet Horsepower (at period end): 3,735.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,531.64 million.
  • Revenue-generating horsepower (at period end): 3,395.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,336.41 million.
  • Average revenue-generating horsepower: 3,356.01 million compared to the 3,340.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Parts and service: $7.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46%.
  • Revenues- Contract operations: $204.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.48 million.
Shares of USA Compression have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

