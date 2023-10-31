Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sysco (SYY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Sysco (SYY - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.62 billion, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.69 billion, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sysco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • International Foodservice Operations: $3.68 billion versus $3.82 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • U.S. Foodservice Operations: $13.72 billion compared to the $13.81 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Sales- Other: $307.43 million compared to the $314.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Sales- SYGMA: $1.91 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
  • Operating income (GAAP)- Other: $11.82 million compared to the $12.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income (GAAP)- SYGMA: $12.77 million versus $3.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • OTHER- Gross Profit: $77.98 million compared to the $82.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • SYGMA- Gross Profit: $152.81 million compared to the $154.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sysco here>>>

Shares of Sysco have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sysco Corporation (SYY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise