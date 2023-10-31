Back to top

Ares Management (ARES) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ares Management (ARES - Free Report) reported revenue of $681.19 million, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $777.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was -3.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ares Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total: $247.70 billion versus $243.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group: $167 billion versus $169.49 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group: $19.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.21 billion.
  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group: $40.80 billion compared to the $42.33 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group: $17.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.27 billion.
  • Financial Details Segments- Management fees: $643.65 million versus $652.96 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment revenue- Total performance income-realized: $17.80 million compared to the $76.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Realized Income- Real Assets Group: $51.68 million compared to the $59.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues: $2.21 million versus $0.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Realized Income- Private Equity Group: $19.99 million versus $35.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Realized Income- Credit Group: $309.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $331.58 million.
  • Realized Income- Secondaries Group: $23.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.34 million.
Shares of Ares Management have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

