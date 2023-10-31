Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sensata (ST) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Sensata (ST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1 billion, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +1.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sensata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensing Solutions: $247.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $273.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Sensing: $753.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $730.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
  • Segment Profit- Sensing Solutions: $71.35 million compared to the $74.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Performance Sensing: $186.01 million compared to the $184.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sensata here>>>

Shares of Sensata have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise