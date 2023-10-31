Back to top

Green Plains (GPRE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $892.77 million, down 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to -$1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $814.53 million, representing a surprise of +9.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +800.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Green Plains performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Renewable corn oil sold: 74,227 Klbs versus the four-analyst average estimate of 75,263.22 Klbs.
  • Distillers grains sold: 514 KTons compared to the 527 KTons average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Ethanol sold: 223,469 KGal compared to the 211,987.7 KGal average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Green Plains have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

