MSCI (MSCI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
MSCI (MSCI - Free Report) reported $625.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $3.45 for the same period compares to $2.85 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $628.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.33, the EPS surprise was +3.60%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how MSCI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions: $835.33 million compared to the $827.53 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Retention Rate: 95.4% compared to the 95.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate: $73.04 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.8%.
- Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total: $141.07 million versus $135.55 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Operating Revenues- Analytics: $154.27 million compared to the $155.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets: $36.01 million compared to the $38.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Index: $362.12 million versus $359.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
- Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring: $14.60 million versus $14.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.7% change.
- Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees: $141.07 million versus $137.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
- Operating revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions: $206.45 million compared to the $208.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
Shares of MSCI have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.