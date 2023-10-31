Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Techne (TECH) Q1 Earnings

Techne (TECH - Free Report) reported $276.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $289.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was -6.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Techne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Growth - Protein Sciences: 2% compared to the 4.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Organic Growth: 2% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Protein Sciences: $204.66 million compared to the $210.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Diagnostics and Genomics: $72.80 million compared to the $78.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
Shares of Techne have returned -15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

