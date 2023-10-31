Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tree.com (TREE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Tree.com (TREE - Free Report) reported revenue of $155.2 million, down 34.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to -$0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.64 million, representing a surprise of -3.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +56.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tree.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Insurance: $54.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $49.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.4%.
  • Revenue- Home: $33.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $37.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.5%.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $67.30 million compared to the $74.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.5% year over year.
  • Segment profit- Home: $11.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.93 million.
  • Segment profit- Insurance: $23.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.38 million.
  • Segment profit- Consumer: $34.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.93 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tree.com here>>>

Shares of Tree.com have returned -26.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise