Barnes (B) Shares Down Nearly 27% Since Q3 Earnings Release
Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share. The bottom line decreased 157.9% year over year due to the increasing cost of sales. Following this lackluster performance, shares of the company have plunged approximately 27% since the earnings release on Oct 27.
Inside the Headlines
Total revenues of $361 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357 million. The top line increased 15% year over year, with organic sales growth of 4%.
Barnes reports revenues under two heads, namely Industrial and Aerospace. A brief snapshot of the segmental sales is provided below:
Revenues from the Industrial segment amounted to $205 million, up slightly year over year. Organic sales were down 3% year over year and favorable foreign currency movements increased sales by 4%. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $219.2 million.
The Aerospace segment’s sales totaled $156 million in the second quarter, up 41% from the year-ago quarter. The upside was due to a 50% increase in Aerospace original equipment manufacturing sales and a 7% rise in aftermarket sales. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $127.7 million.
Margin Profile
In the reported quarter, Barnes’ cost of sales increased 21.5% year over year to $253.5 million. Selling and administrative expenses climbed 28.2% to $97.5 million.
Adjusted operating income was $39 million, flat year over year, while the margin decreased 160 basis points.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
At the end of the third quarter, Barnes had cash and cash equivalents of $90 million compared with $76.9 million recorded at the end of 2022. Long-term debt was $1,307.9 million, up from $569.6 million at the end of 2022.
Liquidity available in the quarter included cash of $90 million and credit under revolving facilities of $337 million.
In the first nine months of 2023, Barnes generated net cash of $71 million from operating activities compared with $43.5 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $37.5 million, up 72.7% from the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $33.6 million, compared with $21.8 million a year ago.
In the first nine months of 2023, Barnes rewarded its shareholders with dividends of $24.3 million, nearly flat year over year.
2023 EPS Outlook Lowered
Barnes expects organic sales growth of 5-6% for 2023 compared with 7-9% predicted earlier. Adjusted operating margin is estimated to be 11-12%.
The company has lowered its 2023 adjusted earnings outlook due to impacts from the MB Aerospace acquisition and a lower Industrial forecast. B now expects adjusted earnings to be $1.57-$1.67 per share compared with $2.15-$2.30 per share anticipated earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings is $2.13 per share.
Barnes expects capital expenditures to be approximately $50 million for 2023. The adjusted effective tax rate is forecasted to be 31-32% for 2023 compared with 24-25% predicted earlier.
