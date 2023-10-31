Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.71 billion, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +4.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sprouts Farmers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: 3.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2%.
  • Stores at the end of the period: 401 versus 401 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • New Stores Opened: 10 compared to the 11 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Stores at the Beginning of Period: 391 compared to the 391 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Sprouts Farmers have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

