We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gulfport (GPOR) Q3 Earnings
For the quarter ended September 2023, Gulfport Energy (GPOR - Free Report) reported revenue of $266.67 million, up 39.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.30, compared to $3.69 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $263.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42, the EPS surprise was -153.72%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Gulfport performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Gulfport here>>>
- Production volume per day - Gas equivalent: 1,056,887 Mcfe/D versus 1,044,956 Mcfe/D estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production volume per day - NGL: 11,061 BBL/D versus 12,602.74 BBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production volume per day - Oil and condensate: 3,195 BBL/D compared to the 3,431.57 BBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Production volume per day - Natural gas: 971,352 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 949,483.4 Mcf/D.
- Average price, including settled derivatives - Natural gas: $2.53 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.51 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average price, including settled derivatives - Oil and condensate: 70.65 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 75.33 $/Bbl.
- Average price without the impact of derivatives - NGL: 26.49 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26.09 $/Bbl.
- Average price without the impact of derivatives - Oil and condensate: 77.9 $/Bbl versus 78.67 $/Bbl estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average price without the impact of derivatives - Natural Gas: $1.99 per thousand cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.04 per thousand cubic feet.
- Revenues- Natural gas sales: $177.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $196.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -69.7%.
- Revenues- Oil and condensate sales: $22.90 million versus $24.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.5% change.
- Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales: $26.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.2%.
Shares of Gulfport have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.