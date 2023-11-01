We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (SGOV) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Ishares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.73% from its 52-week low price of $99.96/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
SGOV in Focus
The underlying ICE 0-3 Month US Treasury Securities Index comprises U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities less than or equal to three months. The fund has an average maturity and an effective duration of 0.09 years each. The product charges 7 bps in annual fees (See: all Government Bond ETFs).
Why the Move?
The short-term corner of the Treasury market has been an area to watch lately, given the current stock market uncertainty. The growing likelihood of the Fed maintaining a hawkish stance for an extended duration and volatile markets are making cash-like ETFs more appealing to investors. As investors aim to reduce their exposure to potential stock market downturns, money-market ETFs tend to gain.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, SGOV has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that some pain might be in store for this product. However, it might continue its strong performance given a positive weighted alpha of 0.56, which gives cues to a further rally.