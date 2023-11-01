For the quarter ended September 2023, Unum (
Unum (UNM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, Unum (UNM - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.12 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.94, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92, the EPS surprise was +1.04%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Unum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment: 73.3% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 73.7%.
- Other Expense Ratio - Colonial Life Segment: 19.8% compared to the 19.1% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Benefit Ratio - Colonial Life Segment: 49.1% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 48.4%.
- Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Supplemental and Voluntary: 22.4% compared to the 21.2% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Revenue- Other income: $71.60 million versus $69.04 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
- Revenue- Net investment income: $526 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $524.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Premium Income- Total: $775 million compared to the $768.07 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Net Investment Income: $84.20 million versus $82.56 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Other Income: $51.70 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $52.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Total: $910.90 million compared to the $902.97 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment- Total Premium Income: $467.10 million versus $471.60 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment- Net Investment Income: $23.70 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $22.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
Shares of Unum have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.