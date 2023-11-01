Back to top

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.85 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.57, compared to $4.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion, representing a surprise of -1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1146.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Liberty Global PLC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Belgium: $775.20 million versus $770.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$69.80 million versus -$46.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3223.8% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Ireland: $125.50 million versus $126.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Central and other: $164.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $187.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Switzerland: $859.30 million versus $840.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
Shares of Liberty Global PLC have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

