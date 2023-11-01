We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2023, Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) reported revenue of $41.58 billion, down 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.14, compared to $7.81 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +17.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.79, the EPS surprise was +4.49%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Marathon Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Refining & Marketing - Crude oil refined Throughput: 2773 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2718.67 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.
- Refining & Marketing - Net refinery throughput: 2959 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2926.55 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.
- Refinery Throughputs Per Day - Other Charge & Blendstocks: 186 millions of barrels of oil versus 169.98 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total revenues- Midstream: $2.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +90.4%.
- Total revenues- Elimination of intersegment revenues: -$1.46 billion versus -$1.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total revenues- Refining & Marketing: $39.66 billion versus $35.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
- Corporate and other unallocated items: -$246 million versus -$176.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Income from operations- Midstream: $1.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion.
- Income from operations- Refining & Marketing: $3.76 billion compared to the $3.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Refining & Marketing- EBITDA: $4.37 billion compared to the $3.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Midstream Segment- Segment EBITDA: $1.54 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Marathon Petroleum have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.