New Strong Sell Stocks for November 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) is a company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Adeia Inc. (ADEA - Free Report) is a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 60 days.

Published in

reit