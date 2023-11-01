Back to top

Company News for Nov 01, 2023

  • Amgen Inc. ((AMGN - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 2.9% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 revenues of $6.90 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.96 billion.
  • NVIDIA Corp. ((NVDA - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.9% due to concerns over potential order cancellations in China following U.S. regulatory restrictions.
  • Repligen Corporation ((RGEN - Free Report) ) shares soared 17.9% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.23, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share.
  • The Vita Coco Co. Inc. ((COCO - Free Report) ) surged 16% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.26, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share.

