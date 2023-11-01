Back to top

Garmin (GRMN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was +9.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Garmin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Marine: $182.25 million compared to the $179.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Aviation: $198.16 million compared to the $197.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Fitness: $352.98 million compared to the $283.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Outdoor: $434 million compared to the $456.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Auto OEM: $110.15 million compared to the $91.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +59.2% year over year.
  • Operating income- Outdoor: $136.40 million versus $132.67 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Fitness: $74.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.28 million.
  • Operating income- Marine: $23.85 million compared to the $38.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income- Auto OEM: -$13.77 million compared to the -$15.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit- Fitness: $190.69 million compared to the $150.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit- Marine: $95.19 million compared to the $97.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit- Aviation: $148.36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $144.76 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Garmin here>>>

Shares of Garmin have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

