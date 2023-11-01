Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Marcus (MCS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Marcus (MCS - Free Report) reported revenue of $208.77 million, up 13.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209.26 million, representing a surprise of -0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marcus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rooms: $36.46 million versus $33.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $20.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.
  • Revenues- Theatre concessions: $54.55 million compared to the $56.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22% year over year.
  • Revenues- Theatre admissions: $63.65 million versus $65.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Marcus here>>>

Shares of Marcus have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise