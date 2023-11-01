Back to top

Compared to Estimates, DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, DuPont de Nemours (DD - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.06 billion, down 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +9.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DuPont de Nemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Electronics & Industrial: $1.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $277 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $300.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Net sales- Water & Protection: $1.41 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.
  • Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial: $383 million versus $399.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate: $30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.62 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection: $362 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $349.16 million.
Shares of DuPont de Nemours have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

