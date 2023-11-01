We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, MPLX LP (MPLX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) reported $2.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.4%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 billion, representing a surprise of +9.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how MPLX LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for MPLX LP here>>>
- Pipeline throughput - Crude oil pipelines: 3911 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3653.76 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- Average tariff rates - Product pipelines: $0.99 compared to the $0.84 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Pipeline throughput - Product pipelines: 1975 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2200.24 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- Natural gas processed - Southwest Operations: 1405 millions of cubic feet per day versus 1512.45 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues and other income- Income from equity method investments: $159 million compared to the $128.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year.
- Revenues and other income- L&S: $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
- Revenues and Other Income- L&S- Service revenue: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues and Other Income- L&S- Rental income: $216 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $206.71 million.
- Revenues and Other Income- L&S- Product related revenue: $6 million compared to the $4.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues and Other Income- G&P- Service revenue: $549 million versus $538.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues and Other Income- G&P- Rental income: $52 million compared to the $48.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues and Other Income- G&P- Product related revenue: $598 million compared to the $582.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of MPLX LP have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.