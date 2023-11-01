Back to top

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Bausch + Lomb (BLCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $986.95 million, representing a surprise of +2.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bausch + Lomb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Vision Care: $648 million versus $625.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Revenue- Surgical: $185 million versus $183.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Revenue- Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals: $174 million versus $177.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
Shares of Bausch + Lomb have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

