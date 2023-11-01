Back to top

Generac Holdings (GNRC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.07 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of +3.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Generac Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $894.01 million versus $857.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $207.60 million versus $175.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
  • Revenue- Residential products: $565.09 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $574.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%.
  • Revenue- Other: $121.05 million compared to the $126.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial & industrial products: $384.53 million versus $342.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change.
Shares of Generac Holdings have returned -18.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

