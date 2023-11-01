Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Materion (MTRN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Materion (MTRN - Free Report) reported revenue of $403.07 million, down 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.39, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $408.58 million, representing a surprise of -1.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Materion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Performance Materials: $168.90 million versus $169.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Electronic Materials: $75.50 million versus $85.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items- Precision Optics: $3.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.80 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items- Performance Materials: $46.50 million compared to the $42.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items- Electronic Materials: $13 million versus $15.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Precision Optics: $26.10 million compared to the $26.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Materion here>>>

Shares of Materion have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Materion Corporation (MTRN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise