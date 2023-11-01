Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kennametal (KMT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Kennametal (KMT - Free Report) reported $492.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $498.9 million, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kennametal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Sales- Outside Sales- Infrastructure: $184.25 million versus $194.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.
  • Total Sales- Outside Sales- Metal Cutting: $308.23 million versus $301.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Infrastructure: $13.64 million versus $18.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Metal Cutting: $32.12 million compared to the $24.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Corporate: -$0.64 million compared to the -$1 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kennametal here>>>

Shares of Kennametal have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kennametal Inc. (KMT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise